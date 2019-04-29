Two East Coast holiday cottages earn prestigious accolade

Beech Cottage and Chestnut Cottage in the grounds of Sewerby Hall and Gardens nera Bridlington have been awarded the prestigious ‘Customer’s Choice’ award by cottages.com

The award reflects the fact that the cottages consistently received a score of 9.5 or above for the ‘overall’ rating in the cottages.com customer satisfaction feedback survey over the last 12 months. That figure puts the cottage into the top 20% of all cottages.com properties.

Visitors to the company’s website will see the award clearly displayed, as it will be on the Sewerby Hall and Gardens website and in the cottages themselves.

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager, said: “This award is a great achievement for the staff at Sewerby Hall and Gardens who look after the very popular cottages, and ensure the highest possible standards, which of course bring ever more visitors to our area.”

There are three holiday cottages at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, in the former gatehouse and lodge to the house. All the unique detached cottages have been carefully restored to a high standard and can be booked for long or short breaks.

Full details of Beech Cottage and Chestnut Cottage at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, as well as Oak Cottage, can be found at www.sewerbyhall.co.uk