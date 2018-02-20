Flying Scotsman on tour in region

World famous steam locomotive Flying Scotsman will be visiting towns and cities across the UK once again this year.

The National Railway Museum which owns the locomotive has signed a six-year contract with engineering firm Riley & Son (E) Ltd to operate and maintain locomotive no. 60103 Flying Scotsman.

The first opportunity this year for the public to see Flying Scotsman will be March 10 and 11 at the East Lancashire Railway in Rawtenstall, where it will be on static display.

The record-breaking engine is scheduled to visit the heritage railway line on several other dates in the spring, before embarking on railway tours taking in locations in Scotland, the Lake District, the Chiltern Hills, the North Downs and the Yorkshire countryside.

Flying Scotsman will also make an appearance later in the year at the National Railway Museum in York and at Locomotion in Shildon.

The current schedule, including details of how to book tickets through tour operators Steam Dreams and the Railway Touring Company, is available on the dedicated Flying Scotsman website: http://www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/.