Offered on the open market for the first time in almost 50 years this traditional 1940’s style bay fronted detached house is set in about 0.25 of an acre.

And agents Renton and Parr say this provides an excellent development opportunity for extension or re-build, subject to necessary planning approval.

There are two reception rooms and kitchen, three double bedrooms and shower room, double garage and large garden, no upward chain.

For more information contact Renton and Parr 01937 582731.