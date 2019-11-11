Thorner community unveils Tommy sculpture to remember region’s fallen

Unveiling the Thorner community's WW1 Tommy sculpture

The Thorner Community held an event to inaugurate the WW1 “Tommy” sculpture, at 11am on Saturday October 26 in the grounds of Thorner Victory Hall, to coincide with the launch of their 2019 Poppy Appeal Campaign.

The event was hosted by David Fryer, who is the chairman of the Thorner and Scarcroft Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

It was presided over by Nick Lane-Fox in his roles as branch president, and deputy lord lieutenant of West Yorkshire, and who gave an insight into the origins of the name, Tommy.

Also in Attendance was Jeff Gantschuk, the chairman of the Leeds RBL Group, Matt Ramsey and John Wilson, RBL county and branch RBL standard bearers, Scott Marshall the Chairman of Thorner Parish Council who funded the purchase of Tommy.

Also there was Peter Schofield the chairman of The Thorner Victory Hall who gave land to accommodate the statue.

In addition there was the Reverend Andy Nicholson the Priest of Thorner, Barwick and Scholes diocese who gave an appropriate blessing and Harewood Ward Councillor Sam Firth.

The unveiling of the statue was carried out by Margaret Boyle MBE, a long time resident of Thorner, and who was a major in the Queen Alexanders Nursing Corps.

