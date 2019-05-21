The Homeowner’s Arms: when going  to the pub means popping upstairs

We’ve featur-ed properties near pubs in these pages before, and, depending on the establishment, they can be very popular.

The prospect of the tap-room being so close as to be almost an extension of one’s own living room is a notion that can make some folk come over all thirsty and peer wistfully into the middle distance.

Hampson House, Mill Lane, Bardsey - �1.55m with Carter Jonas, 01423 523423.

But what if the tap-room really were an extension of your living room? What if you had your own bar in your own home – making your local even more local?

You could stock it with all your favourite drinks, play your own music, meet only people you like, always get a good seat, never have to wait to get served (you’re the bar staff!) and make up your own rules on dogs, smoking and closing time.

Well, some properties offer that dream, and although they’re not all high-end, it has to be said, most of them are. A bar is one of those wish-list items that belong in the same category as swimming pools and cinema rooms, and they often crop up in houses that have the full set.

For most of us, the following three houses all fall into the fantasy bracket – bar and all – and they’re all currently for sale in our area.

Gilthorn Farm, Skipton Road, Hampsthwaite - �1,225m with Myrings, 01423 566400.

High Croft at Linton was built about 15 years ago to the current owners’ specifications in a commanding position overlooking the fairway of the 18th hole at Wetherby golf course. This is truly a house of luxury, with solid oak internal doors, bespoke furniture in eight of the main rooms, underfloor heating on the ground and first floors, and a sophisticated security system.

It has a large entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, four reception rooms and an orangery.

The first floor is centred around a magnificent galleried landing running the full width of the house with balconies to front and rear. There’s a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, dressing room and sauna, plus four other bedrooms, three of them en suite.

On the second floor there is a snooker room with full-sized table and bespoke cocktail bar with wine fridge. There is also a gym with eaves storage and a large study/home office.

Outside, there’s a three-car garage, extensive gardens with ponds and fountain, private sun terrace with hot-tub and external audio speakers.

Hampson House, in the Leeds commuter village of East Rigton, was also built to exacting specifications, just 12 years ago, and like High Croft is laid out around a central entrance hall and galleried landing. It has five bedrooms – three en suite, three with walk-in wardrobes – plus breakfast kitchen, utility room, two reception rooms, TV room, office and large games room with cocktail bar.

Outside, there’s an acre of gardens, hot-tub, parking, and a detached double garage with room above that could be used for an office, studio or gym.

Finally, Gilthorn Farm near Hampsthwaite is a detached house standing in about 1.8 acres of grounds overlooking open countryside. It has a master suite with dressing room, four other bedrooms, two of them en suite, play-room, office, large dining kitchen, utility room, boot room, two reception rooms, cinema room and gym. Outside, there’s a double garage, stable block and swimming pool.