Teacher turned artist from Bickerton village sets out big future plans

Talented Bickerton village-based fabric artist, Julie McCready, is looking forward to a number of exciting events planned along with other artists in the region.

On November 16 and 17 she is part of a Winter Exhibition at York Cemetery Chapel, on March 16, 2020, wshe will contribute work to the Compass Points City Screen Exhibition, in York and on May 23 to July 19, 2020, her work will be on display at Kirkleatham Museum, Redcar.

Julie said: “I live and work in the village of Bickerton creating textile art in my home studio. My work is inspired by the countryside around me and the changing seasons.

“I love to photograph and capture a moment or memory to treasure and revisit. When out walking with my husband and our therapy dog Sydney, sometimes my husband will make up stories or poems about the animals we see and these inspire my work too.”

She added: “I am passionate about a variety of textile media and love to explore and mix techniques in new ways. I often use recycled materials and find it exciting to give new life and beauty to discarded and unwanted items.

“I have been a Primary Teacher for more than 25 years and I love to inspire curiosity in others of all ages.”

She said that helping others to tap into their own creativity was very important to her and she hoped her work would give inspiration and confidence to those who are wanting to take a leap into textile art.

“I believe we are all constantly learning and making mistakes,” said Julie.

“If you haven’t made any mistakes today you haven’t learnt anything. Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes, art is knowing which ones to keep. I have been sewing all my life and my earliest memories are of sitting under a table playing with the fabric scraps my mum threw away as she made our clothes.”

In summer 2018 Julie learned to print for the first time and supported the writing of a ‘how to guide’ on printing called ‘Print and Repeat’.

She said: “Our printed scarves have been exhibited internationally and are still travelling. This experience helped me decide to leave primary teaching in January 2019. I began to follow a long-held dream of being a textile artist. In May 2019 I applied to join the York Textile Artists and was very excited to be accepted.”