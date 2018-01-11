Sutton Barn, Masham - £750,000

This four-bedroom barn conversion offers a spacious layout that is finished to an exceptional standard, according to agents Dacres.

It has large gardens, extensive driveway, double garage with first floor studio office and an adjoining paddock, covering about 1.5 acres in total. The ground floor includes a breakfast kitchen, living room, sun room, study, utility and dining room with feature staircase. The first floor includes a galleried landing, ensuite master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and a house bathroom. Contact 01765 605151.