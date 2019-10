Located in a peaceful and idyllic setting in this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty just out of the village of Stean near Middlesmoor, is this four bedroomed main house, adjacent annexe building and stone barn with potential.

This is a rare opportunity for a buyer to acquire a country property in such a private and peaceful setting in some 5.75 acres, with beautiful views over the surrounding unspoilt countryside. Price Guide £775,000.

Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.