Agents Beadnall Copley describe this as a stunning family home which is beautifully presented and in a highly sought-after residential area.

It has been in modernised and includes a porch opening into large reception hall, cloaks/wc, sitting room with wood burner, study/playroom, open plan living/dining kitchen, large master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further double bedrooms, house bathroom and additional shower room, driveway and gardens. Contact Beadnall Copley on 01937 580850.