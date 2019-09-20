Sherburn centre’s first anniversary celebrated with Bishop of Selby, alpacas and ferrets

A Sherburn centre has celebrated its first anniversary with alpacas, ferrets and the Bishop of Selby.

Sherburn residents celebrated the first anniversary of opening of the village’s Old Girls’ School community centre and tearoom.

And it was a family event with a difference, featuring two alpacas and ferret racing.

The Bishop of Selby, the Right Reverend Dr John Thomson, cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the anniversary.

The Bishop was invited to open the centre a year ago, but due to ill health at the time he was prevented from attending the event.

“We wanted to share the celebration with Sherburn villagers,” says Allyson Chambers, who heads the volunteer management committee on behalf of Sherburn in Elmet Community Trust.

She added: “There were children’s games, face painting, strawberries and cream, ferret racing and a visit by Elmet Alpacas’ Caspa and Rolo, who proved to be very popular.

“We can’t believe that a year has already gone by, but we are all so pleased how well the centre is being used by so many different groups.”

She further added: “The cinema evening, which we run on the second Friday of every month, has proved very popular, as have our various fairs.”

The Little Teapot tearoom, which is run by committee member Dawn Jaques and her daughter Faye, has also celebrated its first anniversary.

For further information about the centre people can contact Sarah Kay, who is the centre manager, at the sarah.kay@siect.uk email address or call 07731 745057 or 01977 685178.

And visit the www.oldgirlsschool.co.uk website for further details.