Property spotlight - Littlethorpe, near Ripon £449,500

An attractive and beautifully maintained and presented detached cottage located between Bishop Monkton and Ripon. Equipped with double glazing and oil central heating the cottage features a superb open plan kitchen and dining room together with a separate sitting room, utility room and wetroom. On the first floor are three double bedrooms, an en suite shower room and a family bathroom. There is a large single garage and private gardens with flagged patio area and lawn.
Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.
