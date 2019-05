An individually designed detached property it benefits from double glazing, central heating and south facing gardens.

Inside is an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, conservatory, ground floor bedroom with en-suite and ground floor bathroom. To the first floor is a sitting room, three further bedrooms, dressing room and second bathroom. There is a block paved driveway, car port and garage, flagged patio, lawned gardens with boundary hedging. Contact: Nicholls Tyreman 01423 503076.