Paddock House, Main Street, Farnham - £499,999

Paddock House is a spacious modern updated family home that offers flexibly arranged accommodation with the option to create an additional en suite to master bedroom, according to agents Hopkinsons.
It includes a reception hall, guest cloaks/wc, lounge with feature open fire, snug/study, dining kitchen, utility room, master bedroom, guest bedroom with en-suite and two further bedrooms and house bathroom.
Outside are enclosed gardens, parking and double integral garage. Contact Hopkinsons on 01423 501201.
It includes a reception hall, guest cloaks/wc, lounge with feature open fire, snug/study, dining kitchen, utility room, master bedroom, guest bedroom with en-suite and two further bedrooms and house bathroom.
Outside are enclosed gardens, parking and double integral garage. Contact Hopkinsons on 01423 501201.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wetherby News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.