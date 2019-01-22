Paddock House, Main Street, Farnham - £475,000

Paddock House is a spacious modern family home that offers flexibly arranged centrally heated accommodation of ver 1800 sq ft.

It includes a covered entrance, reception hall, guest cloaks/wc, lounge, snug/study, impressive 22’9 long family kitchen, double garage, master bedroom, guest bedroom with fully tiled luxury en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and luxury house bathroom. Outside there are well kept gardens, driveway and ample parking, and sun terrace. Contact Hopkinsons on 01423 501201.