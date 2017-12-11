New play area to be unveiled at Park

Santa unveils Stockeld Park’s brand new themed play area The Big Book of Books on Saturday December 16 with help from its 11-year-old creator and winner of Stockeld Park’s Sculpture Competition, Travis Bedford.

Travis, whose design features an imaginative book slide, complete with a whimsical book worm character and interactive rainbow buttons, has also won £500 for his Primary School, Abbey Park Academy in Illingworth, Halifax.

Santa has taken time out of his busy schedule to add a little magic to the opening of what will be the 9th winning sculpture by a local school child at the seasonal adventure play park and family attraction in Wetherby.

The on-going competition see hundreds of Yorkshire schoolchildren entering unique creations with the hope of seeing their design brought to life with the help of Stockeld Park’s talented sculptors and artists.

Susie Grant, owner of Stockeld Park said: “The sculptures are a huge part of the magic here at Stockeld, it means a lot to us that our young visitors can contribute to the growth of the Park in a really fun and imaginative way.

“From sketch to sculpture, the creations themselves can often take years to realise. However, the last 24 months has seen several new exciting additions to The Enchanted Forest, many of which have been developed from ideas by local school children, everyone here at Stockeld is really proud of them.”

Past creations include a giant Loch Ness Monster swing, an interactive Musical Tree with can be played via a magical piano and Russell, the Talking Tree who entertains visitors of all sizes as they explore Stockeld Park’s Enchanted Forest.

The competition, which has been running for over eight years, has seen £4500 in prize money donated from Stockeld Park to local schools and community groups.

In 2018 Stockeld Park will start its search for its 10th Sculpture Winner, an anniversary which is sure to inspire even many more children to put pen to paper for the chance to create a piece of interactive art for Stockeld Park’s ever growing Enchanted Forest.