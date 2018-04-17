10 of the best picnic spots in Leeds

The weather is now getting warmer, which means more and more people will be eager to venture outside and soak up the sunshine, a welcome change from the dreary weather of the past few months.

With the warmer weather comes more opportunities to take part in activities outside, so what better way to enjoy the spring sun than with a tasty picnic in a scenic spot?

Roundhay Park is one of the scenic spots in Leeds where you can enjoy a relaxing picnic in the sun (Photo: Helen Lake)

Leeds has an array of beautiful places where you can enjoy a stroll, take in the views and relax in the countryside with a picnic basket full of your favourite goodies?



Roundhay Park

Located in the centre of Leeds and therefore an accessible picnic destination, Roundhay Park provides plenty of places for you to settle down with your picnic and watch the day go by.

You can picnic by the lake, on one of its many lawns, beside the lake, or in one of the botanical gardens. This is a great place to escape from the world, enjoy a picnic and relax in the sunshine.

Mansion Ln, Leeds LS8 2HH





Temple Newsam

The luxurious and expansive grounds of Temple Newsam provide the perfect spot for a picnic. With beautiful grounds to explore, you’re guaranteed to find a secluded spot wjere you can enjoy the sun and relax with a picnic.

You can even explore the house or venture into the farm, so there’s plenty of options to explore on your picnic outing.



Temple Newsam Rd, Leeds LS15 0AE

Kirkstall Abbey

Even if you don’t fancy exploring the ruins or wandering through the woodland, be sure to pay a visit to Kirkstall Abbey. With the River Aire flowing through its grounds, Kirkstall Abbey provides a scenic spot where you can enjoy your picnic.

Take in the ancient ruins, woodlands and wildlife whilst enjoying a relaxing picnic and soaking up the spring and summer sun.

Abbey Rd, Leeds LS5 3EH





Rodley Nature Reserve

Rodley Nature Reserve is a wetland reserve created in 1999, situated just north of Town Street on the north bank of the River Aire.

This scenic reserve is a relaxing spot for a picnic, where you can take in the beautiful surrounding nature, soak up the sun and even take a little stroll if you fancy it. There’s even a designated picnic area on the Butterfly Bank which has ramped access, so everybody can enjoy this scenic picnic spot.

Moss Bridge Rd, Rodley, Leeds LS13 1HP

Yeadon Tarn

Located on 3-5 Cemetery Road, this park is open to the public 365 days a year and is popular with people of all ages.

This is a great spot for a picnic and if you’re having a family day out with all the family, this is a fantastic place to go, as younger visitors can enjoy the playground and BMX track, or you can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the tarn if you fancy it.

You can even partake in a game of bowls or enjoy entertainment from some of the region's leading brass bands

Cemetery Road, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7UR

The Hollies

Located in Meanwood Park is a secret old Oak woodland which offer stunning scenery and the perfect place to escape from reality and enjoy a relaxing picnic.

This natural botanical garden has a wide array of colourful flowers, including rhododendrons, azaleas and philadelphus, which provide a beautiful backdrop for you to enjoy your picnic in.

Bardon Grange Lodge, 103 Weetwood Ln, Leeds LS16 5PA

Gledhow Valley Lake

Within Gladhow Valley Woods is a wondrous lake that not many know about. This beautiful stretch of water is a great place to enjoy a family picnic, whilst relaxing by the cool water and soaking up the spring and summer sunshine.

This lake provides a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and scenic location for a laid-back picnic.





Golden Acre Park

This pretty park is a public park located between Adel and Bramhope in Leeds. This scenic park is set within 179 acres of mature woodland and is surrounded with gardens and a splendid lake, boasting a variety of trees, shrubs, plants, native animals and wildfowl.

This scenic spot is a fantastic place to enjoy a picnic in the sun and provides a relaxing destination during the spring and summer months.

LS7 4JU





Harewood House

Located in the Harewood area of Leeds, the splendid grounds of the historic 18th century Harewood House provide a scenic spot for a picnic.

With vast acres of garden and grounds places specifically designed for picnic-goers to enjoy, Harewood House is not only a great place to enjoy a picnic, but with its Adventure Playground, cafe and ice cream kiosk, it’s fantastic place to entertain the kids on a spring or summer afternoon in the sun.

Sandy Gate, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG

Middleton Park

Located in the Middleton area of Leeds, Middleton Park is a public park which covers around 630 acres of land.

200 acres of this land is ancient woodland, and there is also a small lake, recreational areas and a golf course. There are plenty of places in which you can park yourself down and enjoy a picnic and if you fancy a game of golf there’s always that option too.

Town St, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3SH