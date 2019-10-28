North Yorkshire bus operators’ poppy tribute to fallen heroes

A heartfelt tribute to the district’s war heroes will be given after North Yorkshire bus operators Coastliner, Cityzap and York and Country buses agreed to honour the fallen.

Parent company Transdev is adorning 200 of its buses across the North with large sized commemorative poppies to encourage its thousands of customers travelling each day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Serving members of the armed forces will also be able to travel free on any bus service operated by the three bus companies on Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes across the region, from York to Leeds, Tadcaster, Malton and the Yorkshire coast.

Parent company Transdev’s CEO, Alex Hornby, said: “Our customers welcomed our decision to place poppies on several of our buses in previous years, so we felt it was right to continue our support this year for the important work of the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“All our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this – we want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today.”