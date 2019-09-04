Mobile Macmillan Cancer Support unit visiting Wetherby

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will bring free cancer advice and support to Wetherby next Thursday, September 12.

The mobile health advice unit will park up opposite the town hall in Market Place, from 9am to 3pm, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Hazel Greaves, a Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“When we visit Wetherby we’ll be on hand to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, visit www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo website. Uunable to visit call 0808 808 00 00.