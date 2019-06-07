Mini-break offered spa pampering, good food, relaxation and exploration - check out the Lancaster Hotel

Guests dressed in white, fluffy bath robes and comfortable slippers, sitting on a sofa, sipping bubbly are a familiar sight at the Lancaster Hotel.

Relaxation, pampering and serving fine food and drink is its speciality - whether it is a few full days away or a 'pamper day' with family and friends.

The swimming pool and a jacuzzi offer real luxury

Lancaster House is a deluxe four-star hotel, set on part of the university campus, a short drive away from the historic city of Lancaster, with its castle and brewery, and a few minutes from Junction 33 of the M6. There is plenty of parking.

It is the place to savour the good things in life, from the balconied reception lounge and excellent cuisine in the Foodworks Restaurant to the Sandpiper Health Club - with its pool and steam rooms - and the Sandeman's Bar offering a wide selection of bar snacks.

From the moment you step inside Lancaster House, the magnificent minstrels gallery, with its grand open fireplace and flagstone floor, extends you a warm Lancashire welcome.

We booked in for a 'sisters get-away' - two nights away from work and worries. Our luxury room was brilliant - plenty of room for us both and a large bathroom with deep free-standing bath.

The Foodworks is an award-winning restaurant

Our stay included the 'body booster spa day'. It includes full body scrub, back neck and shoulder massage, a mini facial and two-course lunch with a glass of prosecco. Robe and slippers provided.

The staff are friendly and professional - and worked wonders to ease away stress and strain of the every day to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

There is a wide range of choice of dishes for lunch - it was caesar salad for me and a burger for my sister followed by ice-cream and a cheeseboard.

You can swim in the 15-metre indoor pool, take advantage of two steam rooms, a sauna, and jacuzzi. There is also a high-spec Star Trac fitness suite and an outside hot-tub.

It offers a range of pamper days and beauty treatments

For me the luxury of the good-sized pool, with one lane roped off for more serious swimmers, was the tops. I lingered, too, in the hot-tub in between bursts of laps.

My sister was so taken with the idea of a 'pamper weekend', she has booked one for her and her partner.

Food on such a break is important to us both and we were not disappointed with the quality, quantity and service. All were perfect.

A buffet breakfast - stocked with everything from cold meats and cheese and cereals to bacon, sausages, eggs and beans - is set out in the Foodworks Restaurant. There is also a bespoke menu to choose from.

A warm welcome awaits you

Dinner is also served in the restaurant decorated with Lowry-esque paintings and tea-cup chandeliers. The chic menu is a blend of British classic - fish and chips and deconstructed lamb hotpot - to tastes from afar like curried hake loin and duke breast with sweet potato fondant, red onion tart, pak choi, plum sauce.

Meals - and there is plenty of choice - are served in the spacious Sandemans bar which is furnished with a mix of wooden tables and chairs or 'sink-into' sofas.

There are plenty of comfortable places - including the reception area - to sit and people watch, or work on a laptop or, my preference, lounge-about and read a book.

There are run and walk trails around the hotel - and public footpaths in the countryside which surrounds the hotel. We explored further on our first full day and walked to the charming village of Galgate with its marina and country pubs.

If it’s the great outdoors you are after, the Forest of Bowland, the Crook O’Lune, Blackpool, Morecambe, the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales are all within a 30-minute drive.

Lancaster House Hotel is the perfect destination whether you are looking for a 'bolt-hole' for a few days a place to use as a base to explore Lancaster and its surrounding countryside and attractions.

Pamper days: the Body Booster Spa Day £75

Mini pamper day £45:

Afternoon tea or two-course lunch, back neck and shoulder massage or mini facial

For special offers and prices: call central reservations on 0845 0 70 70 90 or email: enquiries@classicbritishhotels.com

Website: www.classicbritishhotels.com