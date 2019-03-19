Marston, Main Street, Wighill - £825,000

Agents Beadnall Copley say this is a stylish and greatly improved, spacious detached family home.

Features include four reception rooms, ‘magnificent’ dining kitchen, five bedrooms and three bathrooms, set in large, beautifully tended private gardens with glorious long range countryside views on the edge of this picturesque semi-rural village enjoying an enviable ease of access to York, Leeds and the region’s motorway & rail network. Contact: Beadnall Copley 01937 580850, wetherby@beadnallcopley.co.uk