Man With A Pan in Wetherby to help over 50s find their inner chef

It’s a chance for men over 50 to discover their inner chef and get cooking with launch of the Man With A Pan cookery course in Wetherby.

St James Parish Church Wetherby with Linton launched the exciting new Community Outreach project, which is still ongoing.

Man With A Pan is specifically designed for men over 50 who wish to ‘unleash their inner chef ‘and equip themselves with basic cooking skills.

Course co-ordinator, Jennifer Siswick, said: “The course runs for six weeks and six men have signed up and it’s proving to be very successful.”

She added: “The men cook and eat a meal they have prepared and any food left over they can take home.

“The course is sponsored by Wetherby Town Council, Leeds City Council and Sainsbury’s charity. Another free course will be run in March 2020.”

Age UK conducted a study which revealed that many men in the over 50 Age group had missed out acquiring cooking skills at school and found themselves unable to prepare basic nutritious meals. Man With A Pan hopes to address this issue in a relaxed sociable environment. The course is staffed entirely by volunteers including a lead cook who has wide experience in catering and cooking groups.

If you would like to be part of Man With A Pan in 2020 you can contact by email at stjames@gmail.com for a registration form.