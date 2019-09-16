Last chance to sign up for Martin House Children’s Hospice dance night

Time is running out for twinkle-toed dancers to sign up for Wetherby’s Martin House Children’s Hospice Strictly Get Dancing competition.

Budding dancers have only two weeks left to sign up and Martin House is calling for couples to take to the dance floor and raise money for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Strictly Get Dancing – which this year has a musicals theme – takes place at Aspire in Leeds on November 9, but rehearsals, where couples will be taught a Latin, a ballroom and a group dance, start on September 29.

Competitors will show off their moves in front of a panel of celebrity judges, including Emmerdale’s Chris Chittell and ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Strictly Get Dancing is an incredibly popular event, and everyone who’s taken part have all said how much they’ve enjoyed the experience.

It costs £50 per couple. For more or to register, call 07879 454246, email events@martinhouse.org.uk or go to www.martinhouse.org.uk/strictlygetdancing website.