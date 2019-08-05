IN PICTURES: seven of the scariest and most dangerous routes in the world
Holidaymakers planning on getting behind the wheel during their summer travels have been urged to take care when driving on seven of the world’s most dangerous routes.
Motoring specialists from LeaseCar.uk have compiled a list of perilous roads that travellers and nervous drivers should probably steer clear of where possible.
1. 2. 99-Bend Road to Heaven, China
Located in Tianmen Mountain National Park in central China, the 99-Bend Road to Heaven features you guessed it 99 death-defying hairpin turns constructed hundreds of feet in the air.''Its around 6.8 miles long with a maximum elevation of 3,855 feet metres, and in bad weather the road is incredibly treacherous.
The Zoji Pass is essentially a dirt road with no guardrails or traffic signs, snaking through the highest mountain range in the world so landslides are a continual problem. Plus, the road zigzags among craggy peaks at more than 11,000 feet at its highest elevation.''Mercifully, its9 kilometres long, and its generally closed during the winter, when 50-foot snowdrifts make it impassable.
The North Yungas Road in Bolivia, also known as the 'Road of Death', is said to be the most dangerous road in the world. With its narrow, uneven tracks, super steep mountains and sheer drops of up to 1,000m, it's easy to see why.''Until 1994, nearly 300 travellers died on the road every year. Numerous makeshift memorials feature along the road where hapless travellers have plunged into the jungle ravines below.
Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in the Philippines has seen many pedestrian, cyclist and vehicular collisions and deaths over the years. This is usually attributed to the lack of regulations and law enforcement by local authorities traffic and road safety rules are almost non-existent.'' The road has no signs to guide the traffic and neither are Common there any designated lanes for motorcycles or bicycles. As such, almost 7,000 people die on the road annually.