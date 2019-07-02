IN PICTURES: 12 of the world's most famous roads

British holidaymakers are being encouraged to use the upcoming summer months as the perfect opportunity to discover some of the most famous and picturesque roads from around the world.
Motoring experts from car leasing giant LeaseVan.co.uk have researched 12 of the most renowned routes across the world – including highways in the USA, UK, France, Italy and China – to inspire the nation’s drivers to explore more of the world this summer.
1. Abbey Road, London, UK
Home to the legendary Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles recorded all of their albums. The iconic photograph of the band on the zebra crossing was taken on the street outside of the studios, and fans flock to this spot all year round to recreate the famous pose.
This 2,400-mile stretch of road from Chicago to Santa Monica is one of Americas oldest and most famous highways. Also called the Main Street of America, it passes through eight states Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.
The Boulevard today is most famous for the fifteen-block stretch of sidewalk embedded with over 2,500 five-pointed stars made from terrazzo and brass. The stars bear the names of the Hollywood elite, and attract millions of visitors each year, with the first permanent star being created on March 28, 1960, for director Stanley Kramer.