Icy Christmas Experience at Lotherton

Christmas festivities are on the horizon and families are invited to get into the festive spirit with Lotherton unveiling this year’s icy Christmas Experience.

It has launched its sought-after tickets for the event from November 22 to January 5, 2020.

With the region set to experience a wave of early Christmas cheer, Lotherton is skating ahead of the competition with the addition of a very special ice-rink to this year’s festive experience.

Families can enjoy a festive day out like no other, embarking on adventures with fairies, elves and Santa himself.

Leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Judith Blake, said: “This is a truly special experience for families to enjoy from across the county and beyond. Santa will be taking up residence in the North Pole and the beautiful Edwardian house will be decorated in traditional Christmas decorations. Families will be able to take part in a range of festive activities, taking place across the Estate.”

The Christmas Experience will include seasonal favourites such as the Elf Village, the Enchanted Fairy Dell, the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk, and the Christmas Courtyard.

Exploring the house will transport visitors back in time, as they enjoy each room decked out in the traditional festive finery of an Edwardian Christmas.

And, of course, Santa will take up residence in his very own North Pole, where little ones can help the elves in their workshop before visiting Santa to share their festive wishes. Skate over to www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk to find out more and book a magical trip. Be quick, tickets go faster than Santa travels the world on Christmas Eve.