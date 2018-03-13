Iconic 80s and 90s fashion trends making a comeback in 2018

Fashion trends in the 80s and 90s were known for being colourful, creative and usually a little bit wacky. However, no matter how good, bad and ugly, they continue to keep making comebacks. There are five iconic items of clothing widely remembered from the 80s and 90s, which are set to come back in 2018. Although they’re now in fashion and on trend, they might be items which would have been better left behind.

1. Bumbags

Would you triple-layer your denim?

This bag has a love-hate relationship with people worldwide, but this 80s staple has firmly re-established itself back in the 21st century. Designer brands such as Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs have contributed to the revival of this trend and with the bumbag being one of the fastest-growing accessory items for men in the US, this bag may be here to stay.

2. Puff Sleeves

Dresses in the 80s were made even more extravagant by the addition of puff sleeves, but this trend has not been left in the 20th century. This year is set to see the return of the puff sleeve, which won’t be limited to just dresses, but t-shirts, blouses and even cardigans.

3. PVC Clothing

The classic bumbag

This 90s trend has come and gone in waves over the past few years, but its back in style for 2018 if you dare to give it a go. Tops, trousers, skirts, jackets, and pretty much any item of clothing you can think of, is embracing this plastic fashion trend. It’s not a style many can pull off, but nevertheless it’s now on trend for those who are brave enough to wear it.



4. Cycling shorts

Everybody associates cycling shorts with the 1980s, but 2018 is bringing them back. However, they’re set to be a little more in line with current fashion trends, as fashion brand YSL has opted for lace instead of Lycra. However, there may be something telling in the fact that designers have opted to mostly conceal these shorts with other items of clothing, which begs the question- should this trend have been left back in the 80s?

5. Triple Denim

Classic 80s clothing

Double denim is a known phenomenon widely associated with the 70s, 80s and 90s, but it’s been daring to make a comeback over the last few years. However, 2018 has seen this trend do one better by adding a third layer of denim into the mix. If you thought double denim was a step too far, then this trend may be pushing it too far, but it’s set to take the fashion world by storm this year.