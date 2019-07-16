Horseshoe cottage, Main Street, Great Ouseburn - £375,000

This beautifully appointed, spacious and characterful three bedroom semi-detached cottage has lovely courtyard gardens and is situated in the heart of the picturesque village of Great Ouseburn, say agents Dacre Son and Hartley.

The sitting room has exposed ceiling timbers, and the lounge has a walk in bay window, sliding patio doors and a raised feature hearth with rustic brick surround. The dining kitchen has been recently re-fitted and all three bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Contact Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 864126.