Three of the finest commuter properties for sale in villages east of Leeds

The Hawthorns, Milner Lane, Thorner - £1.595m with Carter Jonas, 01423 523423. PHOTO: Tim Hardy Photography.

That has led to many villages becoming dormitories for larger neighbouring settlements, and there are some prime examples around the periphery of Leeds.

This model looked set in stone, but the Covid pandemic has had a marked effect on working patterns. Now, millions of workers are still working at home – and hope to be able to continue to do so, at least some of the time.

A survey published last week found that 90 per cent of office workers say they want more flexibility in where and when they do their jobs, and on average, employees now expect to work remotely for two or three days a week.

Tithe House, The Duck Pond, Bardsey - £1.575m with Beadnall Copley, 01937 580850.

Yet while this certainly weakens the stranglehold that the nine-to-five commuter-belt lifestyle has had on some villages, it seems unlikely to eradicate it completely.

Firstly, Covid may not even be a workplace consideration in, say, five years’ time, and secondly, people working in the office two or three days a week will probably still want to live close to the city.

In short, although the pandemic is affecting patterns of work – and hence residence – it does not appear to be completely upturning the status quo. All of which means that commuter villages are still likely to be in demand by people working in cities.

If you consider also the considerable charm these villages often have, quite apart from their proximity to employment centres, there remain plenty of reasons to but a property in one of them.

47 Thorner Lane, Scarcroft - £1.495m with Furnell Residential, 01937 574685.

The following are three of the finest properties currently on the market in the villages east of Leeds. Coincidentally, they all also either have their own miniature lake or are a frog’s leap away from one.

The Hawthorns is a large family home just north of Thorner, and is set in 1.25 acres of landscaped gardens with a lake big enough to feature on maps. The house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, large dining kitchen, utility room, snug, entrance hall, sitting room, family room and office. Outside, there’s plenty of off-street parking and a turning head which also gives access to a detached double garage with two integrated garden stores/workshop.

Up the road in Scarcroft, 47 Thorner Lane is a large detached property with around 2.5 acres of gardens and pastureland. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, entrance hall, kitchen utility room, three reception rooms and, on the lower ground floor, a large boot room. There’s also a separate barn with storage rooms above, an oak-framed carport and two substantial fishponds.