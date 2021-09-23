Development of 119 new homes near villages

Lovell Homes said Blossomfield, between Thorp Arch and Walton, offers properties of two-bedroom, starting at £265,000 to four-bedroom from £420,000.

Heading up sales at the new build development, which follows consultation with Leeds City Council on suitability, will be sales executive Russell Harley, on his first venture with the housebuilder.

He said: “I am really looking forward to getting started with Lovell Homes on this great new development.

“I was drawn to Lovell for its high-quality homes and longstanding success, having been established more than five decades ago.

“I hope to be able to utilise all I have learnt in my years of experience working with other large housebuilders.

“Blossomfield is a special site and I can’t wait to meet the people of Thorp Arch to help find their dream home.”

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re delighted to launch our new development at Blossomfield with a great selection of homes, set in wonderful surroundings offering an abundance of culture and amenities.

“It’s great to bring Russell on board for his first project with Lovell, who has a strong background of experience with other housebuilders.”