A house with a home for horses - three amazing equestrian properties

Farm View Hall, Warsill - £2m with Strutt & Parker, 01423 561274.

Rossett (in Harrogate) comes from the Old English hross hyrst, meaning “horse wood”, and the village of Follifoot is thought to owe its name to the Old Norse for “place of the horse fight”.

It is still horse country, and even hosts one of the country’s major equestrian events. Although cancelled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions, Bramham Horse Trials are normally held every June and attract visitors from all over the world.

There are, though, plenty of fixtures still on the horse-lover’s calendar. The eventing season is currently in full swing, and events, which include dressage, cross-country, and show jumping, are due to be held all over the UK, from Launceston in Cornwall to Wee Burgie in Scotland, 652 miles (by road) to the north.

Post Farm House, Bishop Thornton - £1.1m with Knight Frank, 01423 530088.

In between, events will be held in Skipton and Northallerton in August, and in Richmond and Allerton Park, near Knaresborough, in September.

People with these dates already marked in their diary will no doubt either already live in a home with equestrian facilities, or dream of having one.

There are plenty of them in our area, but only a handful are currently on the market. The following houses are three of the few available.

On the edge of Bishop Thornton, Post Farm House is a large detached property with fantastic views across the surrounding countryside. Upstairs, it has a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, plus three other bedrooms and two more bathrooms. Downstairs, there’s a dining hall, living room, study, utility room, boot room, kitchen with a large conservatory leading off it.

Moorside Barn, Moorside Lane, Askwith - £1.295m with Dacre, Son & Hartley, 01943 600655.

Outside, there are gardens with pond and patio, plus paddocks for grazing, all amounting to 3.53 acres. To the back of the property, there is a garage, parking barn and numerous outbuildings/workshops.

Moorside Barn is a stunning conversion near Askwith, in the Harrogate District part of Wharfedale. It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, entrance hall, study, utility room, store, playroom and drawing room. But the heart of this home is its large open-plan kitchen and family area, with beams and stone-flagged floors.

Outside, there’s a double garage with store and utility space, as well as two substantial barns, the larger of which has two storerooms and four stables. To the rear is a fenced garden and adjoining grazing land, extending to nearly nine acres in all.

Finally, Farm View Hall is a property for someone who wants to turn their equine expertise into a business. The main house has nine bedrooms, five of them en suite, plus entrance hall, dining kitchen, utility room, wet-room, and open-plan sitting/dining room.