Estate agents Nichlls Tyreman say this detached bungalow is beautifully presented and in a sought after village.

With potential to extend, it has double glazing and central heating and also living room, dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, four double bedrooms, en-suite wet room, and house bathroom. There are gardens to the front and rear, extending to over half an acre. The rear gardens adjoin open countryside. Contact Nicholls Tyreman Estate Agents – 01423 503076.