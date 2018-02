This traditional four-bedroom farmhouse comes with a two-bedroom holiday cottage and has been completely refurbished over the last ten years.

First class fixtures and fittings and underfloor heating is throughout according to agents Jessop. The gardens have a patio and bbq ares, vegetable beds and fruit trees. There is also a car port and garage, and four grass paddocks in the nine-acre site.

Jessop describe this as a rare opportunity to buy. For more information and viewing phone 01677 425950.