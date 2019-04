A spacious four-bedroomed detached family home with larger-than-average garden, this property is appointed to a high standard, according to agent Verity Frearson.

It includes a dining kitchen, two reception rooms, conservatory, cloakroom and utility, four double bedrooms, including a master with en-suite and dressing room, and bathroom. It is on a larger-than-average plot including a driveway, double garage and large lawned garden.

For further details, contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531.