Harrogate flower show turns garden troubles into treasure

Show garden solutions to everyday problems will be on offer as organisers of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show get back to basics in 2018.

Whether it’s clay like concrete or soil that leaks moisture like a sieve, visitors will be able to see how even the most troublesome growing conditions can generate a fabulous show garden.

Show organisers are also offering £300 worth of plants for home-owners prepared to act as ‘clients’ for the design teams taking part.

The new spring attraction is called Designed to Last and will showcase four common growing conditions – dark and boggy; hard clay; exposed or dry; bright and warm.

The challenge will be for designers and landscapers to create a show garden that will provide ideas and inspiration for visitors to use at home.

Show Director Nick Smith said: “It would be great to be able to provide real life examples of gardens with these common growing conditions, so we would like to hear from homeowners, who would like to see how their troublesome corner can be turned into a real treasure.”

The spring flower show takes place at the Great Yorkshire Showground from 26 -29 April. For details visit www.flowershow.org.uk/takepart