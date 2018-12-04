Hambleton House, Skelton-On-Ure, Ripon

Agents Beadnall Copley describe this as an attractive and deceptively spacious rustic brick detached property with four double bedrooms.

It features an en-suite to the master, good sized family bathroom, separate dining room, separate study, good sized lounge, kitchen diner and separate utility room.

It also has an impressive driveway leading to a double garage and is set in a popular village location within the catchment area for the sought after renowned Ripon Grammar School. Beadnall Copley 01765 698100.