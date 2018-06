Freemans Court is a new development of only one detached house and six town houses within a secure courtyard with electric gates, just off the popular Cold Bath Road.

The properties are constructed to an extremely high standard with exceptional quality fixtures and fittings, according to agents Nicholls Tyreman.

Each is open plan with equipped kitchens, three double bedrooms, house bathrooms and en-suite shower rooms, alarms, two parking spaces and forecourt gardens. Contact 01423 503076.