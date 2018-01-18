Florin Walk, Harrogate - £500,000

There is no onward chain with this two bedroomed town house which agents Hopkinsons describe as stunningly presented. It features gas central heating and double glazing, entrance hall, spacious living room, breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances. On the first floor the landing leads through to the master suite with fitted wardrobes and Juliet balcony, luxury en-suite bathroom. The second double bedroom has built in wardrobes and there is a luxury house bathroom. There is a large single garage. Contact 01423 501201.