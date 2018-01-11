Firs Grove, Harrogate - £529,950

Agents Beadnall Copley describe this as a superbly presented detached bungalow in a peaceful position on the outskirts of this south side development. The property benefits from sealed unit double glazing and gas fired central heating.

Other features include an entrance lobby, hall, 18’ lounge opening into the dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, house bathroom and cloakroom/wc, garage and three garden store rooms. The rear garden is described as low maintenance and well-tended. Contact 01423 503500.