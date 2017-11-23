Find the best of both worlds  in the peaceful hamlet of Knox

There are a lot of beautiful parts of Harrogate, but few are more tucked away than the tiny hamlet of Knox.

Oak Beck, which flows through it, used to be crossed by a ford, but the road was closed off in the 1980s, so Knox is now effectively split in two, accessed via no-through roads from Ripon Road on one side and Bilton from the other.

150 Knox Lane, Harrogate - �300,000 with Myrings, 01423 566400.

The only crossing now is the grade II-listed 17th century Spruisty Bridge, which was used by packhorse traffic on the Ripley-to-Knaresborough route.

King Charles I is said to have ridden over it in the summer of 1646 on his way from Ripon, through Leeds, to London.

As a result of the ford’s closure, traffic nowadays is largely confined to dog-walkers, attracted by the water and the countryside views.

The hamlet grew up around the mill, which is now a private home with waterwheel still visible, and the beck remains an essential feature of the place, attracting deer, kingfishers and even otter.

16 Knox Chase, Harrogate - �275,000 with Andrew Hill, 01423 528528.

Living on the very edge of Harrogate provides the best of both worlds. Walk one way and the countryside appears endless; walk the other way, and there’s the Knox Arms pub (recently refurbished by its new owners), with the amenities of Bilton and Skipton Road beyond.

The hamlet is separated from the bulk of Harrogate by Knox Hill, which is dominated and owned by a working farm. Yet it acts more as a shield than a barrier, and the amenities of Ripon Road, such as the Hydro, are only a short walk (and five stiles) away.

The following three properties are all currently for sale in Knox.

On the Ripon Road side of the beck, 4 Knox Mill Close is a bungalow on elevated ground, with farmers’ fields to the rear and views of Knox Hill to the front. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and good-sized living room with log-burning stove.

The house sits in a substantial plot, with gardens to the front and back, as well as plenty of off-street parking on the gravel drive, and two garages.

Over on the southerly (Bilton) side of the beck, 150 Knox Lane is a stone-built cottage in the middle of a terrace of five. It has two double bedrooms on the first floor, the larger one with access up to the converted attic room, which has extensive storage space and is currently used as a third bedroom.

There’s also a kitchen, living room, and, in the converted cellar, utility room, bootroom and extra reception room that could comfortably be used as a cinema room or playroom.

There’s a small front garden facing onto the cow pastures of Knox Hill, and to the rear, an extended L-shaped lawned garden (complete with unobtrusive air-raid shelter) which backs onto woodland.

Finally, 16 Knox Chase is not strictly in the hamlet of Knox, but it stands in a quiet cul-de-sac that makes up part of the housing development on Knox Hill itself – on the very edge of the greater Harrogate conurbation.

A more modern, detached house, it has been comprehensively upgraded and has four bedrooms, bathroom, dining kitchen, sitting room and conservatory.

Outside, there are front and back gardens, off-street parking and a single garage.