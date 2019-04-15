Explorer visitor pass extended across North Yorkshire to include coastal and country attractions - details and where to get your bass

York’s official sightseeing pass has relaunched with new options for visitors to explore the city as well as much more of North Yorkshire.

York tourism chiefs have launched two new versions of the York Pass. A one day ‘York City Pass’ offers entry into 25 must-see attractions, including York Minster, York’s Chocolate Story and JORVIK.

To encourage visitors to explore more, the new two, three or six-day ‘York & Beyond Explorer Pass’ will be valid at 50 attractions in York and the surrounding area, with Castle Howard, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Helmsley Castle, Helmsley Walled Garden, Rievaulx Abbey and the National Centre of Birds of Prey all included.

At the coast, Sea Life Scarborough, Scarborough Castle and North Bay Railway are part of the new line-up too.

Eight new attractions have also joined the pass including Dalby Forest, Pickering Castle, Yorkshire Air Museum, Stillingfleet Gardens, the World of James Herriot, Black Sheep Brewery, North Bay Railway and BOBH Holidays.

Visit York is even offering a free pizza or pasta at Ask Italian Restaurant in York, for anyone who buys a pass. Housed in the Grand Assembly Rooms, built in the Palladian style of architecture, visitors can eat pizza surrounded by Corinthian columns.

Elaine Moss, product manager, Visit York, said: “By creating the two new pass types, we’re offering visitors the chance tostay longer and explore even more of York and North Yorkshire. Sales are strong and we’re delighted we now have fifty attractions from the city and beyond working with us to increase visits to attractions still further. The new look pass offers more value than ever.”

A new digital ‘mobile pass’ has also been introduced which can be emailed directly on purchase, so visitors can use the pass from their mobile phone.

The website at yorkpass.com has been completely refreshed as well to reflect the wide choice of attractions, making purchasing easier and a mobile-first design helps customers easily navigate the site on the move.