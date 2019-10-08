Exciting times as football returns to Boston Spa’s Stables Lane

It’s a new football season and exciting times for youngsters throughout Boston Spa.

With commencement of the new football season the Parish Council and the Friends of Stables Lane Group say that they are delighted to report that football has returned to Stables Lane.

The exciting development of the new Community Park has included the provision of two sets of new goal posts for youngsters who play Junior Football.

Parish councillor, Kevin Alderson, said: “It’s great news that football has returned, having had football absent from the field for so long. It was the insurance money from the burnt down changing rooms that inspired the effort to re-develop the park in the first place.”

He added: “Knowing that Stables Lane had hosted football for so many years it was always in our plans for the new Stables Lane Park to provide football facilities once again, so it is very satisfying to see this come to fruition.

“The local Junior Football Clubs involved could not have been more helpful, and the local tennis and bowling club’s support has made the whole process relatively simple. I am delighted to see football being played again on this site in the heart of the village.”

The posts were jointly funded through a Football Foundation grant and a donation from the Boston Spa Gala committee.

The previous heritage of Stables Lane as a Playing Field included hosting the now defunct “Boston Spartans AFC”, who had played on Stables Lane for a number of years.

Coun Alderson said this old club also supported junior teams, so it was “very satisfying” to have football return to this location, fulfilling one of the key aims of the new Park development plan.

The parish Council, having secured the funding for the posts, were delighted to find that two local Junior Football Clubs were keen to use the new pitches. Coaches and volunteers from both Collingham Juniors FC and Clifford Juniors FC have worked with the Parish Council to get the posts installed, mark out the new pitches and get the first games played.

Coun Alderson added: “It is fabulous to see these sports clubs working so well together to provide this new facility for our local youngsters. Games will be played at weekends throughout the season, so why not take a trip to see this new football venue in use and lend support to these two local clubs that do so much to encourage local kids to improve their health and fitness.”