Everything you need to know about Lotherton Hall Food and Drink Festival

Leeds visitor attraction Lotherton Hall is hosting its popular food festival this Bank Holiday weekend.

Street food stands, bars, and entertainment will be on offer at the council-run stately home in Aberford. The event has been running since 2016.

All you need to know about Ilkley's new food and drink festival

When is the food and drink festival?

Saturday May 4, Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6 from 10am-5pm.

What food will be available?

Street food stands serving a range of cuisines including Mexican, Italian and Spanish - there will also be a traditional hog roast. There's a Man v Food competition too.

As well as the hot food court, there'll be a marquee with exhibitors selling local produce to take home with you, including jams, chutneys, cakes, biscuits and gin.

What about bars?

Local brewery Rudgate, based in Tockwith near Wetherby, will be running the main festival bar, and there will also be Pimms, prosecco, cocktail and gin tents.

Is there live music?

Several local bands and artists have been booked to play on the stage.

Will there be children's entertainment?

Plenty of it - circus workshops, bushcraft activities, funfair rides, a bouncy castle, kids' cookery classes and the Diddy Dennis miniature fire engine.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes, although they can't enter the house itself or the bird garden.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets on the gate are £8 for adults and £4 for children. A family pass for two adults and two children is £21.50. Weekend tickets are also available and there are discounts on admission if you purchase tickets in advance. Lotherton Hall annual pass holders get free admission.

Is there parking?

There's plenty of parking at the estate and it's included in the ticket price.

Can you get to Lotherton Hall by public transport?

Buses 64 and 64A go to Aberford from Leeds city centre, but there's a 30-minute walk from the nearest bus stop to Lotherton Hall.

The nearest railway station is Garforth.