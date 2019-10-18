Curlew Cottage, Bishop Monkton - £595,000

An individual and characterful detached cottage offering charming family accommodation, according to agents Carter Jonas.

The property is arranged over two floors and includes a reception/dining hall, bespoke breakfast kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, sitting room, study/reading room and a snug.

On the first floor is a principal bedroom with a Jack and Jill bedroom/dressing room, guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom, third double bedroom and a house bathroom. Contact Carter Jonas 01423 523423.