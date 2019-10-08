Collingham Memorial Hall open for business after major upgrade

Community groups have been given a huge boost following completion of a major upgrade for Collingham Memorial Hall.

The hall, which celebrates its centenary next year, is now fully open for users after a £90,000 contribution from the FCC Communities Foundation towards the £250,000 project.

The upgrade includes new toilet facilities with improved heating, including a dedicated children’s toilet for the pre-school group and an additional accessible toilet.

There is also a new entrance hall from the car park; a new bar area; upgraded first floor meeting room, with insulation; new LED lighting throughout and a glass canopy for the external area at the back of the hall overlooking the Orchard Garden.

Further enhancements include roof improvements on the eastern elevation; re-rendered and painted exterior walls and removal of three redundant chimney stacks.

Chairman of Collingham Memorial Hall Management Committee, Philip Skelton, believes the completed project will now make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

He said: “This project has provided a real boost to the people of Collingham.”

He added: “It has been fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation awarded us this money and that the project has delivered all of its objectives on time and within budget.”

An opening celebration is being planned for Saturday February 15, 2020. FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business awarding grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.