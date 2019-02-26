Brandon Barn, Brandon Crescent, Shadwell.

This detached residence has been finished to exacting standards and is on a generous plot within a select development, according to agents Feather Samiles Scales.

It includes oil fired central heating, sealed unit double glazing and is built to modern building regulations.

The property is approached via a private drive with additional parking and a large garage. There is a generous garden area, with paved seating overlooking the adjoining paddock expanding over about 1.04 acres. Contact 01423 229713.