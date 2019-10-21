Boston Spa named among region’s top villages

Residents can hold their heads high after Boston Spa was named among the region’s best in the Yorkshire Village of the Year 2019.

Boston Spa was among those shortlisted for the top title.

In the final vote Hudswell village was announced as the title winner, with Boston Spa close behind.

Entries were sought from rural villages across the county for the competition, launched by The Dalesman magazine, in association with Skipton Building Society. The aim of the competition was to celebrate rural Yorkshire and support, encourage and promote the county’s rural communities.

Senior sustainability and customer empathy manager at Skipton Building Society, Jacqui Bateson, said: “We are delighted to support the Yorkshire Village of the Year. Our rural heritage is under threat and it is great to see village communities coming together to keep rural life alive and vibrant.”

This year’s panel of judges included Emmerdale star Claire King, Yorkshire Shepherdess and author Amanda Owen, ITV weatherman Jon Mitchell, the Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton and poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan.