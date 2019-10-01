Blooming great time had by all at Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster

A blooming great time was had by all when friends, family, residents, staff and loved ones, attended the annual Harvest Festival and Flower Festival celebration at Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster.

The Flower Festival was put together by members of the Sherburn in Elmet U3A and Friends of Highfield, who kindly decorated the shared spaces with beautiful flowers, plants, colours and aromatics.

Leading up to the show, residents were able to choose their favourite flowers, colours and props for the displays.

General manager at Highfield, Adel Pangilnan, said: “We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Highfield, as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this one was blooming fun. Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in.”

During the weekend, guests enjoyed an afternoon of cheese and wine to raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice and Dementia Forward. Over the weekend guests were able to stop in for a community coffee morning, followed by an open afternoon, where guests enjoyed tours of the home and the flower displays.

Also over the weekend guests joined in at the home’s Community Songs of Praise for Harvest, singing along to Harvest-themed-hymms, and enjoyed a spread of sweet and savoury Harvest-themed treats prepared by the hospitality team at the home.

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.