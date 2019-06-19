Aspiring cooks can create food sensations in Great Yorkshire Pudding Challenge

Grab your whisk because it’s time to find out if you’re ‘batter’ than the rest - the first ever Great Yorkshire Pudding Challenge is on the hunt to find the UK’s most aspiring cooks to battle it out in the Yorkie arena before crowning the winner this summer.

In partnership with York BID and The Cookery School at The Grand in York, The York Roast Co is looking for the next ground-breaking Yorkshire pudding creation, with the competition open to foodies and pudding-lovers.

Getting things started with a round of social entries, pudding participants are encouraged to think outside the box to create a dazzling new foodie sensation involving the humble Yorkie pud, before uploading photos of their tempting creations to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A selection of aspiring cooks will be chosen by the public to take part in the final, presenting their creations to a panel of experts before the winner is crowned.

The final will take place on August 1 – also known as Yorkshire Day.

The competition will be judged by an impressive panel including The Cookery School’s Head Chef Tutor, Andrew Dixon as well as current World Yorkshire Pudding Champion, Christopher Blackburn.

The winner of The Great Yorkshire Pudding Challenge will not only win that coveted first place spot, but will also bag an overnight stay at The Grand, a Cookery School experience and £100 worth of The York Roast Co vouchers to spend.

Your recipe will be featured as a special dish on The York Roast Co menus.

The final will be held at The Cookery School in York’s finest hotel, The Grand.

Judge Christopher Blackburn said: “I can’t wait to see what wild and whacky Yorkshire pudding creations the great British public come up with!

“After the success of my Rhubarb & Custard Yorkshire Pudding I cooked for Mary Berry and the Chinese-style Yorkshire Pudding with Duck & Hoisin Sauce I created for ITV’s Food Glorious Food, I know just how versatile the Yorkshire Pudding can be and hope to see some real innovation in the competition…but what’s important is the beauty of the Yorkshire pudding remains the focus.”

Entries can be made via Facebook by uploading an image of your recipe and filling out the online form, or by uploading to Twitter and Instagram posting #GreatYorkshirePuddingChallenge.

Entries must be submitted Sunday July 14.

The recipe must use the Yorkshire pudding as a main ingredient.

Judges are looking for creativity, presentation, taste and virality.

Entries are voted for by the public via the app. The entries with the most votes by closing will be selected to compete in the final.

All entrants must be available to attend the live final at The Cookery School at The Grand in York on Thursday August 1 between 3 and 7pm.