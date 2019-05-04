Afternoon Tea by Hudsons promises afternoon tea with a luxurious difference at the Grand

Until now, guests of the five-star destination, The Grand, York, have only been able to enjoy their intimate fine-dining restaurant, 3AA Rosette Hudsons.

For the first time the space is being opened up in daylight. Launching on the Friday May 17, a unique experience like no other, Afternoon Tea by Hudsons promises an indulgent spin on the quintessentially British tradition of afternoon tea.

Afternoon tea with a twist

Served in fine dining restaurant, Hudsons, with views of the city walls, guests can enjoy a modern, high-end twist of the classic afternoon tea concept.

Unlike traditional afternoon teas, the silver service dining experience will see the restaurant manager serve each of the four courses individually, along with the backstory of the dish itself and the origins of the ingredients used.

Proud of their Yorkshire heritage, fine dining chefs at The Grand have carefully curated each course to showcase locally sourced and foraged produce at its finest. In addition to using their own honey from the two colonies that can be found on the rooftop, The Grand are also working with the finest local suppliers.

Newby Tea have created a unique blend of tea, exclusive to The Grand, which can be enjoyed alongside the afternoon tea experience. There’s an option to select a preferred blend of loose tea to drink throughout, or for those looking for a more adventurous experience, tea pairing is available alongside each individual course.

Speaking of the collaboration, restaurant manager, Walter Tassa said ‘We’re proud to champion local suppliers that share our passion for luxury experiences and high-quality produce. For us, Newby teas were the natural choice to partner with to co-create the perfect tea menu that compliments Afternoon Tea by Hudsons, an experience designed to be savored.’

For the ultimate indulgence, champagne and the addition of a cheese course is available for an extra cost. It’s also worth noting that guests need not worry about leaving hungry, as diners can have as much or as little as desired and may even ask for more of their favorite course should they so wish!

Afternoon Tea by Hudsons will be available to book every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at an introductory price of £35pp.

To make a reservation or for more information, visit www.thegrandyork.co.uk or call 01904 380038.