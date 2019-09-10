6 Cundall Way, Harrogate

This five-bedroomed detached family home occupies a generous plot with extensive gardens, driveway and garages, on the south side of Harrogate.

It has flexible living space on the ground floor comprising three reception rooms, dining kitchen, utility and cloakroom. On the upper floors there are five bedrooms, including master suite and house bathroom. It has many period features, extensive south-facing lawned gardens, driveway and two large garages. For details, contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531.